Previous
Photo 2467
It took a women's touch!
Day 278 - My husband reconned he'd tidied the garage, but there was still stuff all over the floor, so I took charge - 3 hours later the floor was cleared!
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2467
photos
42
followers
48
following
675% complete
View this month »
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Job well done!
October 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great job!
October 4th, 2023
