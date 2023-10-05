Sign up
Photo 2468
Sunbathing!
Day 279 - We have been so lucky with the warmer weather of late and it's a joy to see butterflies still making an appearance, this Speckled Wood sat for ages soaking up the sun!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely image - and similar to mine today!
October 5th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture
October 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
October 5th, 2023
