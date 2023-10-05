Previous
Sunbathing! by bigmxx
Sunbathing!

Day 279 - We have been so lucky with the warmer weather of late and it's a joy to see butterflies still making an appearance, this Speckled Wood sat for ages soaking up the sun!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely image - and similar to mine today!
October 5th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture
October 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
October 5th, 2023  
