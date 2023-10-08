Previous
Blowing in the wind - not quite! by bigmxx
Blowing in the wind - not quite!

Day 282 - I picked this dandelion seed head up to take a picture of it just as my Granddaughter decided to blow at it - now it's only half a seed head!
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Oh no!
October 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
You can still make a wish!
October 8th, 2023  
