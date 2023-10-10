Previous
Up, up and away! by bigmxx
Photo 2473

Up, up and away!

Day 284 - I just noticed this orange ladybird as it took off!
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great timing
October 10th, 2023  
Monica
Cool, I have never seen an orange one
October 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Cute capture!
October 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great timing ! - super shot!
October 10th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Super interesting, well captured
October 10th, 2023  
