Knole House

Day 285 - We went a National Property today (one we have been to before, but we didn't do the main house this time). We climbed the tower via the spiral staircase and looked out onto the main house, the views were stunning but a bit murky!



This is Knole House in Sevenoaks a 600 year old estate which stands in 5 acres of grounds and sits within Kent's last medieval deer park (deer pictures to follow tomorrow) it has over 300 rooms and boasts 51 chimneys!