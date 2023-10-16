Previous
Standing tall! by bigmxx
Photo 2479

Standing tall!

Day 290 - I love seeing all the different mushrooms/toadstool this time of year, I spotted this one growing all on it's own in the middle of some grass!
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A fine specimen!
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise