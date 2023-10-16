Sign up
Previous
Photo 2479
Standing tall!
Day 290 - I love seeing all the different mushrooms/toadstool this time of year, I spotted this one growing all on it's own in the middle of some grass!
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 16th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A fine specimen!
October 16th, 2023
