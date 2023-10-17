Previous
Making the most of the sun! by bigmxx
Making the most of the sun!

Day 291 - This Lapwing was making the most of the sun today even though it was really windy and freezing cold out in the open!
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
What a pretty bird and capture!
October 17th, 2023  
