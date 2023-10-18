Sign up
Previous
Photo 2481
Hanging on!
Day 292 - We had a quick run round before the rain set in this afternoon, while out I spotted this Hawk Moth Caterpillar munching it's way through some leaves, the spots on it rather freak me out!!
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, they are pretty amazing critters ;-)
October 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
Amazing capture! Great patterns.
October 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - not the prettiest are they !!
October 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
October 18th, 2023
