Previous
Hanging on! by bigmxx
Photo 2481

Hanging on!

Day 292 - We had a quick run round before the rain set in this afternoon, while out I spotted this Hawk Moth Caterpillar munching it's way through some leaves, the spots on it rather freak me out!!
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, they are pretty amazing critters ;-)
October 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Amazing capture! Great patterns.
October 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - not the prettiest are they !!
October 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise