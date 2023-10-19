Sign up
Photo 2482
Day 293 - We haven't had the torrential rain that was promised for today, more showers and sunshine! I wonder if these water lilies will flower now this late in the season?
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
October 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very nice serene scene.
October 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot, we also had showers and sunshine for most of the day - till this evening - and now all the heavens have opened !
October 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light, probably no flowers till next season.
October 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
October 19th, 2023
