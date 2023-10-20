Previous
Another one! by bigmxx
Another one!

Day 294 - I'm on the hunt for as many different toadstools/mushrooms that I can find!
I just wish I could name them all.
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture
October 20th, 2023  
