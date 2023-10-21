Previous
Rain didn’t stop play! by bigmxx
Photo 2484

Rain didn’t stop play!

Day 295 - We are staying In Canterbury tonight at an 13th Century coaching inn, as we have been to the theatre to watch the Drifters Girl, very enjoyable!
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise