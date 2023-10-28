Sign up
Photo 2491
Carefully does it!
Day 302 - This swan was finding it quite difficult to walk as it was very muddy, but it safely managed to reach the water!
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper
ace
Swans are so elegant in the water and quite the opposite on land. Nice capture.
October 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Nice capture!
October 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot!
October 28th, 2023
