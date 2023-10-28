Previous
Carefully does it! by bigmxx
Carefully does it!

Day 302 - This swan was finding it quite difficult to walk as it was very muddy, but it safely managed to reach the water!
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
Sue Cooper ace
Swans are so elegant in the water and quite the opposite on land. Nice capture.
October 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! Nice capture!
October 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot!
October 28th, 2023  
