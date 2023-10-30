Sign up
Previous
Photo 2493
She’s on the move again!
Day 304 - A full boot and a drive across The Prince of Wales bridge, en-route to South Wales, my daughter has decided she’s had enough of Cambridge and is moving to Wales, mum & dad removals to the rescue!
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana
ace
Great shots but always sad when the kids move so far away.
October 30th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice pov and capture
October 30th, 2023
