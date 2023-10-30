Previous
She’s on the move again! by bigmxx
She’s on the move again!

Day 304 - A full boot and a drive across The Prince of Wales bridge, en-route to South Wales, my daughter has decided she’s had enough of Cambridge and is moving to Wales, mum & dad removals to the rescue!
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
Great shots but always sad when the kids move so far away.
October 30th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice pov and capture
October 30th, 2023  
