And then it rained! by bigmxx
Photo 2495

And then it rained!

Day 306 - It’s rained on and off all day today but luckily we managed to get everything done at my daughters new place, so it’s back to Kent tomorrow - I’m not looking forward to the 4.5 hrs drive!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Wonderful clouds!
November 1st, 2023  
