And were home! by bigmxx
And were home!

Day 307 - What an horrendous journey back, I've never known such rain and wind - not a nice day to be out!
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
November 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
I wondered if you were going to get caught in the weather. Stay safe and dry!
November 2nd, 2023  
