Photo 2496
And were home!
Day 307 - What an horrendous journey back, I've never known such rain and wind - not a nice day to be out!
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot!
November 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
I wondered if you were going to get caught in the weather. Stay safe and dry!
November 2nd, 2023
