Photo 2498
No fairies around!
Day 309 - This pretty toadstool is called Fly Agaric and is poisonous, someone/something had pulled this one up, I was surprise to see it was as big underground as above!
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find Michelle , I never spot anything so colourful - but then I do not go far to look these days ! fav
November 4th, 2023
