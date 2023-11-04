Previous
No fairies around! by bigmxx
No fairies around!

Day 309 - This pretty toadstool is called Fly Agaric and is poisonous, someone/something had pulled this one up, I was surprise to see it was as big underground as above!
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find Michelle , I never spot anything so colourful - but then I do not go far to look these days ! fav
November 4th, 2023  
