Lovely day for a walk!

Day 311 - We had a lovely walk around Heybridge Basin Lock which is located at the end of the 13 mile Chelmer & Blackwater Navigation, there is a sea lock which joins the canal to the Blackwater estuary allowing boats to go through the lock at high tide.



The marsh was dug out to make the basin so sea going vessels could enter the canal and unload their cargoes onto barges ready for transportation inland to Chelmsford. The navigation was completed in 1796 and commericial traffic to Chelmsford by canal ceased in 1972.



The replacing of the sea gate and the lock gates was completed in 2017 at a cost of 2.2m!