Sunny but chilly day! by bigmxx
Sunny but chilly day!

Day 311 - Another sunny but chilly day so we dropped the twins off at school and took our Grandson to Colchester Zoo, he's only 17 months old and loves all the animals, having us in stitches when he tries to make the noises they make!
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
