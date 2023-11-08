Previous
Measuring pots! by bigmxx
Photo 2502

Measuring pots!

Day 312 - After a couple of sunny chilly days it poured hard over night and most of the day resulting in this much water, the twins wanted their old potty’s put out so they could see how much rain fell!
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
685% complete

Margaret Brown ace
Good one!!
November 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! what fun !
November 8th, 2023  
