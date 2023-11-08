Sign up
Previous
Photo 2502
Measuring pots!
Day 312 - After a couple of sunny chilly days it poured hard over night and most of the day resulting in this much water, the twins wanted their old potty’s put out so they could see how much rain fell!
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2502
photos
41
followers
48
following
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
Margaret Brown
ace
Good one!!
November 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! what fun !
November 8th, 2023
