Previous
Autumn glory! by bigmxx
Photo 2503

Autumn glory!

Day 314 - I love Autumn and all it's colours but not the cooling weather, I have 4 layers on today and I'm still cold - my husband has just a short sleeve tee-shirt on!
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
November 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely .. but I agree about the weather
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise