by bigmxx
Photo 2504

Day 315 - Mr Google informs me that these are called Symphoricarpos, commonly known as the snowberry bush. as a child we would throw them on the ground and stamp on them as they give off a loud pop!
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Photo Details

