Previous
Next
The Haslar Marina Pier Wall by bill_gk
119 / 365

The Haslar Marina Pier Wall

The pier was opened in 2001 and provides protection to Haslar Marina. I nearly alway include a walk out to the end, not sure of the length, 100 yards? Surprisingly, Google is not disclosing.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Bill

@bill_gk
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise