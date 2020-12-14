Sign up
The Haslar Marina Pier Wall
The pier was opened in 2001 and provides protection to Haslar Marina. I nearly alway include a walk out to the end, not sure of the length, 100 yards? Surprisingly, Google is not disclosing.
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
14th December 2020 6:44am
google
marina
gosport
haslar
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 14th, 2020
