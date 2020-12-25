Previous
Trinity Church by bill_gk
129 / 365

Trinity Church

I know it’s not very Christmassy, I’m not very good at doing that. I’m not “Bah Humbug” I’m just a bit...Boring.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
Well I disagree, I think it’s very Christmassy and would have been the hub of the community if not for the pandemic. Lovely building.
December 25th, 2020  
