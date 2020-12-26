Previous
Next
Gosport in the Lockdown by bill_gk
130 / 365

Gosport in the Lockdown

Went out for a walk. Because of this new variant of Covid stayed well away from people. Watched the Janet W come in through the harbour entrance. Had a nice chat with a fisherman from a safe distance.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Bill

@bill_gk
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise