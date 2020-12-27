Sign up
The lights of Gosport Promenade
I’m trying to see the opportunity in things that would normally pass me by.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Bill
@bill_gk
Susan Wakely
ace
Always interesting to look up. Great patterns and symmetry in the row of lights.
December 27th, 2020
