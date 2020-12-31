Previous
The Squirrels by bill_gk
135 / 365

The Squirrels

I spent about half an hour at the back of Trinity Church. There were at least 8 squirrels and 3 crows. The squirrels varied between chasing each other around & up the trees & bursting things in the grass. Fascinating & lovely to watch.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Bill

@bill_gk
36% complete

