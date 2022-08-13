Previous
Through the fields and down to the sea. by billdavidson
184 / 365

Through the fields and down to the sea.

It looked like a haar was coming in from the Forth. Not as thick as I had hoped for, but nevertheless, I had a lovely early morning walk.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Bill Davidson

