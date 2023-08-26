Previous
The blue hour….. by billdavidson
The blue hour…..

Sunrise did not really materialise…… but the blue hour was rather special.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 26th, 2023  
