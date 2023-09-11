Previous
Harbour Arm Benches by billyboy
Harbour Arm Benches

Spotted this in Folkestone. There were quite a few benches around the harbour area.

The wooden benches were created from the tropical hardwood fenders that once served as buffers between ships and the harbour wall.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Olwynne
Lovely shot
September 11th, 2023  
