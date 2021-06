Blowing In The Wind

This Thursday Canada will be 154 years old. So I have decided over the next few days I will post some pictures of things l love about Canada. As well l won't be spending a lot of time outdoors as we are in a heatwave at the moment. We are experiencing temperatures in the mid to high 30's Celsius which is very rare for us.

This picture was taken at Government House the other day. These flags represent all of the provinces and territories in Canada 🇨🇦.