Photo 3958
Up High
Edmonton has experienced a record amount of rain last month so the river level is quite high.
However, the people who live in that house are quite safe
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3958
photos
361
followers
376
following
1084% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
30th June 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
architecture
,
building
Rick
ace
Does look a little high. But don't think the house on the hill will be in danger. Great capture.
July 8th, 2022
