Old Friends by bkbinthecity
Photo 4231

Old Friends

Today for our Palm Sunday service at church we had a gospel music group named Old Friends providing the music. They are a Southern Gospel group from here in Edmonton. They were very good and the people really enjoyed them
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and scene, I love the addition of the flowers.
April 3rd, 2023  
