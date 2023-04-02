Sign up
Photo 4231
Old Friends
Today for our Palm Sunday service at church we had a gospel music group named Old Friends providing the music. They are a Southern Gospel group from here in Edmonton. They were very good and the people really enjoyed them
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
2nd April 2023 10:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
music
,
sunday
,
group
,
palm
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture and scene, I love the addition of the flowers.
April 3rd, 2023
