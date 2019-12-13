People's PM

So the morning confirmed the exit polls - the worse Labour showing in don't know how long, worse even than Michael Foot if that's possible. Felt quite tearful on the way to work.
At work everyone was rather sombre. Took my mind of things with lots of emails and trying to sort out the implementation of the cookie consent banners. Got myself a haircut, then Rachel, Ros, Emily, Alex and I went to Papa Bruno's for a consoling comfort food lunch. Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs and toast for me.
Ate too much shit again through the afternoon - cheese straws and peanuts. Home for fish and chips while watching Finding Your Feet. Surprisingly good considering it hadn't had all that good reviews.