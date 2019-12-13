Previous
Next
People's PM by boxplayer
347 / 365

People's PM

Really?

So the morning confirmed the exit polls - the worse Labour showing in don't know how long, worse even than Michael Foot if that's possible. Felt quite tearful on the way to work.

At work everyone was rather sombre. Took my mind of things with lots of emails and trying to sort out the implementation of the cookie consent banners. Got myself a haircut, then Rachel, Ros, Emily, Alex and I went to Papa Bruno's for a consoling comfort food lunch. Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs and toast for me.

Ate too much shit again through the afternoon - cheese straws and peanuts. Home for fish and chips while watching Finding Your Feet. Surprisingly good considering it hadn't had all that good reviews.

Emily's egg sandwich https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2019-12-13

13 December 2019
Pimlico SW1
13th December 2019 13th Dec 19

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my tenth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 9 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise