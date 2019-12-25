Sign up
Park tree wreath
Someone or someones have decorated this tree in the park with lots of wreaths.
Merry Christmas to you all, especially all you lovely people that say nice things about my photos even though I never get round to commenting back xxx.
25 December 2019
Walthamstow E17
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my tenth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 9 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
