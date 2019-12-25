Previous
Park tree wreath by boxplayer
Park tree wreath

Someone or someones have decorated this tree in the park with lots of wreaths.

Merry Christmas to you all, especially all you lovely people that say nice things about my photos even though I never get round to commenting back xxx.

25 December 2019
Walthamstow E17
