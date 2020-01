The wanderers return

Brunch with my sister and B. They've been travelling about a bit - first in France, then since Novemberish in America where my niece is doing her year abroad while doing American Studies.This brunch was really more lunch than anything - my sister and B having slept till gone 12 trying to recover their equilibrium. They wandered off to the International Supermarket after and I cooked up a huge random veg soup - leeks, carrots, sweet potato and some of the wrinkly old apples that have been lying around since before Christmas.Dave meanwhile struggled with the often rather incomprehensible futon assembly instructions. Lovely wood and a nice bit of furniture once he'd put it together - quite big too - will need to do some rearranging in there as is getting quite full.Had the soup later and watched Fisherman's Friends. Mildly diverting.Halloumi and veggie sausage brunch https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-01-12 12 January 2020Walthamstow E17