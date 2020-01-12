The wanderers return

Brunch with my sister and B. They've been travelling about a bit - first in France, then since Novemberish in America where my niece is doing her year abroad while doing American Studies.
This brunch was really more lunch than anything - my sister and B having slept till gone 12 trying to recover their equilibrium. They wandered off to the International Supermarket after and I cooked up a huge random veg soup - leeks, carrots, sweet potato and some of the wrinkly old apples that have been lying around since before Christmas.
Dave meanwhile struggled with the often rather incomprehensible futon assembly instructions. Lovely wood and a nice bit of furniture once he'd put it together - quite big too - will need to do some rearranging in there as is getting quite full.
Had the soup later and watched Fisherman's Friends. Mildly diverting.