17 / 365
Green Park puddle
Left over from a damp night.
Treated myself to a smoked salmon breakfast (for lunch!) at Papa Bruno's. Didn't stop me joining T and Dave for fish and chips while we watched The Fugitive with Tommy Lee Jones and Harrison Ford.
17 January 2020
Green Park SW1
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5336
photos
67
followers
55
following
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
1291
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Views
3
Album
365 2020
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
17th January 2020 8:18am
Tags
park
,
puddle
,
green park
