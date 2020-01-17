Previous
Next
Green Park puddle by boxplayer
17 / 365

Green Park puddle

Left over from a damp night.

Treated myself to a smoked salmon breakfast (for lunch!) at Papa Bruno's. Didn't stop me joining T and Dave for fish and chips while we watched The Fugitive with Tommy Lee Jones and Harrison Ford.

17 January 2020
Green Park SW1
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise