Previous
Next
Morning clouds by boxplayer
20 / 365

Morning clouds

Very interesting clouds on this very frosty morning.

Had to go via the sorting office to pick up a couple of parcels. Ended up being 3 parcels - I'd brought a bag, but it still wasn't big enough for one of them. So I decided to take it out of its box - but being a rather odd lobster clock with moving parts - it wasn't the easiest of jobs to get it safely into the bag I'd brought. So ended up being a touch late into work.

Training the intern most of the day so didn't get to my emails till later - plus choir rehearsal at lunchtime - so left gone 6.

Did manage to get hold of a handyman/builder recommended by a colleague and book him in to come to the flat on Friday.

20 January 2020
Walthamstow E17
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise