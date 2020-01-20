Morning clouds

Very interesting clouds on this very frosty morning.



Had to go via the sorting office to pick up a couple of parcels. Ended up being 3 parcels - I'd brought a bag, but it still wasn't big enough for one of them. So I decided to take it out of its box - but being a rather odd lobster clock with moving parts - it wasn't the easiest of jobs to get it safely into the bag I'd brought. So ended up being a touch late into work.



Training the intern most of the day so didn't get to my emails till later - plus choir rehearsal at lunchtime - so left gone 6.



Did manage to get hold of a handyman/builder recommended by a colleague and book him in to come to the flat on Friday.



20 January 2020

Walthamstow E17