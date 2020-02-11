Sign up
Previous
Next
42 / 365
This Is London
Very interesting read - the other side of London. Some sad, sorry tales of what is a huge underworld of mostly migrant lives.
Have started getting back some quotes on the external staircase repairs. Basically as suspected, it can't be repaired and will cost oodles of money to replace. Freeholder needs to sort really.
11 February 2020
Walthamstow E17
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5363
photos
66
followers
55
following
