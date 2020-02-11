Previous
Next
This Is London by boxplayer
42 / 365

This Is London

Very interesting read - the other side of London. Some sad, sorry tales of what is a huge underworld of mostly migrant lives.

Have started getting back some quotes on the external staircase repairs. Basically as suspected, it can't be repaired and will cost oodles of money to replace. Freeholder needs to sort really.

11 February 2020
Walthamstow E17
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise