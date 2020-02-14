On Bouge

Ravi and Anna play at On Bouge for the whirling dancers.



Dave and I swapped Valentine's cards and chocolates before he left for work. My sister left the house with me this morning to go and pick up her new Cypriot passport before going on to the flat to paint the bathroom. I tried to tidy up stuff at work, being off on jury service after today for 2 weeks. Popped out to Papa Bruno's with Ros, Rachel and Alex for a smoked salmon and scrambled eggs breakfast platter.



Left just after 5 having just managed to clear everything and rushed home to get ready to go out to On Bouge. Dave did a quick readymade pasta and we drove through appalling traffic to Camden.



Very nice evening, with more chat with friends than dancing - though the music of course was lovely. Elena and W were there, Lara and Peter, Heather etc.



14 February 2020

Primrose Hill NW1