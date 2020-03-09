Keep left at South Woodford

On the bridge at the tube station.



Worryingly I had the hint of a cough today. Checked with 111 but not advised to stay home because I haven't been to any of the problem countries or close to a confirmed case.



Later, I got the tube to the flat where I met my mum who'd stayed there to let the cleaner and oven cleaner in. The oven was cleaned very nicely but the general cleaner wasn't up to much. She'd been fairly slapdash apparently and being incredibly short hadn't got to any cobwebs high up nor the metal pot shelves in the kitchen. So I had to do a bit of hasty extra scrubbing.



My mum left and I stayed waiting for Dave so that we could see if we could get the mattress and single bed back home. It looked dodgy but we (mainly Dave) managed it - by tying up the mattress with rope and taking apart the bed frame. Terribly blustery wind and icy rain though while loading with the car a bit of a walk away on the corner. Home for a quick pasta.



Got a call from my boss today telling me she'd got a new job.



