Duke's Head by boxplayer
Duke's Head

A nice bit of street art in Wood Street - couldn't find out anything about it.

Still feeling a little like I'm coming down with something.

10 March 2020
Walthamstow E17

10th March 2020

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project.
