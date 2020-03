On the bridge

Crossing the bridge at Snaresbrook station.



Didn't cycle today as I needed to go to the flat in the afternoon - good thing as I was feeling decidedly rough.



Arrived at the flat to take photos for the inventory but got out of there as soon as possible as was feeling worse. Got home and went straight to bed. Dave sorted out some pasta for supper. He'd been shopping - a lot of stuff not available.



12 March 2020

Snaresbrook E11