New foxy

This is the newish fox that's been hanging around with one of the old ones - we think may be male but no idea really. S/he's really chummy with the old one - so could it be the 3rd sibling that disappeared - the mother or..?



Clocks went forward today. I phoned mum and she said: 'you're up early' as she'd not realised today was the day. A few snow flurries too on this the first day of spring.



Spent the morning making cauliflower soup with mustard and thyme (Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall) and disinfecting mum's groceries. Then drove to mum's flat and gave her her provisions including some of the cauli soup, standing a suitable distance away from her door. In return she gave us her rubbish and her old laptop. Also gave her some cauli soup.



We had a speaker phone call with the VdBs - all are there at the moment including the 2 boys minus girlfriends and all are well.



Had nachos and crumpets as a trashy late lunch/supper and watched the last episode of Picard. And managed our monthly review - not much done surprisingly from the previous month and not much that we can realistically plan. Have started to get refunds through for the various theatre trips and concerts I'd planned for Dave's Christmas/birthday presents.



29 March 2020

Walthamstow E17