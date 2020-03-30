Cataloguing

I've been going through the books in the bookcase in the spare room next door while it's unoccupied, to make sure they're logged in my online LibraryThing catalogue.



Back to another week of working from home. Ordered a new monitor at the weekend - so looking forward to not having to squint at the tiny laptop screen. But Dave helped me move the desk upstairs to a position by the bedroom window so at least I can sit properly in some semblance of a healthy position.



Cauli soup and focaccia for lunch prepared by Dave. Then an episode of Friday Night Dinner and smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper.



30 March 2020

Walthamstow E17