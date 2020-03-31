Quorn cocktail sausage enchiladas

Yesterday our opposite neighbours gave us some quorn cocktail sausages that they bought not realising they contained dairy or something. So Dave made enchiladas with them - really quite yummy.



He also sorted me out with a lunch of garlic mushrooms and Catalan tomato bread - I do love having him around at home.



Still some nonsense going on at work relating to last week's announcements, so I left as early as I could and handed it all over to Rachel to deal with on my non-working day.



31 March 2020

Walthamstow E17