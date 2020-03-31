Sign up
Previous
Next
91 / 365
Quorn cocktail sausage enchiladas
Yesterday our opposite neighbours gave us some quorn cocktail sausages that they bought not realising they contained dairy or something. So Dave made enchiladas with them - really quite yummy.
He also sorted me out with a lunch of garlic mushrooms and Catalan tomato bread - I do love having him around at home.
Still some nonsense going on at work relating to last week's announcements, so I left as early as I could and handed it all over to Rachel to deal with on my non-working day.
31 March 2020
Walthamstow E17
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
0
365 2020
Nokia 7.1
31st March 2020 8:12pm
kitchen
dinner
supper
enchiladas
cooker
