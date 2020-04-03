Big Sky

A new thriller featuring Jackson Brodie. Darkly comic at times and a little convoluted plot-wise so I occasionally struggled to remember who and what was what. But good.



A really difficult day at work - I really felt like I couldn't handle it with some other corona-related updates that ended up needing to be signed off by the great and the good. But my end-of-year review was very positive - so not all bad.



Dave made calamari and fried potatoes with kale for lunch - very nice and we had baked potatoes for supper with tuna and cheese watching Back to the Future. I can't believe it was 5 years ago we watched BttF no 2 in the Chequers to coincide with the date they jumped into the future.



Walthamstow E17