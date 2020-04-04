Rhubarb and custard tulips

A lie in reading and doing useful stuff like ordering more birthday presents for Dave - all online including the Leonidas chocolates I normally get for him from the shop near work. Also ordered a new tablet for my mother to replace her old Tesco Hudl - remember those?
Got out on the bicycle to accompany Dave on his jog - lovely spring weather - smelled lovely and the birds were tweeting. Round the park a bit, then I left him to go on to Tesco and the Veg Hut. Got lots of goodies and the extra bits my mum wanted. First time experiencing the queue outside and the markers on the floor. All very well-stocked.
Cycled back through the park looking at the lovely tulips. Home for a second breakfast of a hot cross bun in the garden - an odd caramel one - which I wasn't sure about.
Then did a mountainous 365 upload before going and sitting outside in the garden with The Living Mountain by Nan Shepherd. Had baked potato leftovers for lunch and a couple of tequila sunrises. The sun was very warm but went in when it started to get low in the sky.
Did a bit more photo work, more importantly downloading my 2014 365 photos so I can start work on my photo book for that year - well behind.
Nachos and guacamole for supper - we're getting a bit too into these trashy meals. I'm going to be so lardy if we ever get out of this mess.