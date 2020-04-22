Soft focus fox

Playing with the zoom lens again - a little trouble focusing but then this came out rather pleasantly soft-focus.



Non-working day. Cycled to Wanstead Park again, bringing Dave with me this time to see the bluebells. The roads seemed even quieter and the light was gorgeously dappling in the glade, Chalet Wood it's called apparently, the bird song was amazing. I caught sight of a tiny one - just above me but couldn't focus my bins and hold the bike at the same time before it flew off.



Saw a speckled wood butterfly and also lots of low-hovering bees and insects. And the beautiful smell of bluebells all around.



Cycled back for toast with wieners and taramasalata in the garden. Very warm today and far less wind. Read most of the day - looking at our Catalan cookbook. Mozzarella salad later with a glass of rose. Dave planted some seeds.



Our bees coming to our garden shelves for water seem to be getting a touch sinister - so many of them now and they do seem to glare at you when you disturb them. The foxes were around - the new one is definitely a boy we've found.



Played a bit of music - Blackthorn Stick and The Kesh Jig then some quickie fence drinks followed by fishfinger sandwiches. Found we had no pittas rather irritatingly so got out the focaccias and put them in the oven with the fishfingers. It was rather too hot for them though and though the fishfingers were OK, the foccacias burnt. A few cross words but we took the burnt half of focaccia away and threw it outside. The fox grabbed it and buried it for later - so didn't go to waste ha ha.



Ate the fishfingers with the non-burnt half of focaccia and watched Line of Duty.



