Previous
Next
Hawthorn by boxplayer
122 / 365

Hawthorn

May tree in blossom in the little park.

Last day working before a week's leave and I got very stressed trying to get stuff in a shape to hand over. Brisk walk at lunchtime followed by spaghetti leftovers and salad for lunch with hot cross buns (still being very naughty). Very showery again with some decidedly heavy rain at times.

We had arranged a Zoom birthday call for 6.30 with Anna, L and P, but I was still nowhere near finishing work so I almost had a meltdown especially when I remembered something I hadn't thought to hand over that then needed handing over.

So postponed the Zoom call to 7.30 and eventually I did manage to get things finished in time for it. Zoom chat and drinks was much needed. Followed by fishfinger sandwich supper and Line of Duty.

Silver birch bark https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-05-01

1 May 2020
Walthamstow E17
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise