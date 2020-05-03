Alliums, Olympic park

Very pretty with the velopark in the distance. Not been here for ages, a lovely place to cycle around.
Birthday today and I opened my presents (well they weren't wrapped, so I closed my eyes and Dave handed them to me). Lots of nice things: bird table, a window bird feeding box, a wifi speaker, a couple of books, perfume, orange gin, and chocolates.
Cycled to Walthamstow marshes and on to Hackney marshes and the Olympic Park. Back via the Lea Navigation and to check the swans' nest - still no cygnets - hope the eggs are OK.
Brunch of smoked salmon and a glass of Taittinger and a Zoom call with my sisters. Followed by more fizz outside with the neighbours. Shared some of Richard's champers, then Dave opened our enormous bottle of prosecco - thought we'd never get through it, but it was all gone by the end.
Salmon fillets in foil parcels with ginger, lime, chilli, coriander and garlic along with asparagus and sweet potato mash for a luxurious supper. Watched Ready Player One - seemed to be a good film but I fell asleep - too much fizz.